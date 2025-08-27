  • home icon
  • Edge, Natalya, Damian Priest, and others react to former WWE champion's emotional personal update

Edge, Natalya, Damian Priest, and others react to former WWE champion's emotional personal update

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Aug 27, 2025 11:47 GMT
Edge (left), Natalya (middle), Damian Priest (right) [Image credits: stars
Edge (left), Natalya (middle), Damian Priest (right) [Image credits: stars' and WWE's Instagram handles]

Several current and former WWE personalities, including Edge (Adam Copeland), Natalya, and Damian Priest, recently took to social media to react to a former champion's emotional post. The name in question is former NXT UK Tag Team Champion Trent Seven.

Seven joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2016 and started performing for the company's developmental brand in the United Kingdom, where he won the WWE NXT UK Tag Team Championship. After performing in the Stamford-based promotion for a few years, the star was released from his contract in 2022. Since then, he has made several appearances in different independent wrestling promotions.

Trent Seven recently took to Instagram to share the heartwarming news of the birth of his newborn child. The former WWE star shared several photos and claimed in the caption that it was the best week of his life.

"🧡 D U S T Y 🧡B E S T W E E K E V E R. B E S T B I R T H D A Y E V E R. B E S T B A B S E V E R," he wrote.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Several current and former WWE personalities reacted with a like on Trent Seven's post, including Edge (Adam Copeland), Damian Priest, Renee Paquette, JD McDonagh, Cassie Lee, Noam Dar, and more.

Meanwhile, Ivar, Ethan Page, Meiko Satomura, Natalya, Lyra Valkyria, Matt Hardy, Jinder Mahal, Axiom, and Mustafa Ali left wholesome comments on it.

Check out screenshots of stars' likes and comments below:

Screenshots of stars&#039; likes and comments [Image credit: Trent Seven&#039;s Instagram]
Screenshots of stars' likes and comments [Image credit: Trent Seven's Instagram]

Trent Seven talked about possibly signing with WWE's rival promotion

During a 2023 interview with Cultaholic, Trent Seven revealed that he was extremely close to "inking" a deal with WWE's rival promotion, AEW.

Seven added that things did not work out the way he expected, but he was proud of his journey in different independent wrestling promotions after exiting WWE.

"There was one point where it was incredibly close to inking something, but sometimes things just don't work out do they? Sometimes people are doing whatever they're doing backstage. You know, you're trying to plan a show [and] selling out Wembley. Sometimes some peoples' names fall to the bottom of the thinking pile. But so be it, man. I couldn't look back on the last 15 months and be prouder, I think. The way it's worked out, the peaks and the troughs, the ups and the downs, the constant testing, the amount of people I've seen, the amount of countries I've been to. But now it feels like I've found a home."

It remains to be seen if Trent Seven will ever return to World Wrestling Entertainment in the future.

