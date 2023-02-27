Edge pays tribute to the late WWE Hall of Famer for changing his life

Former WWE champion Edge paid his respects and cherished the late Rowdy Roddy Piper for introducing him to professional wrestling.

On Twitter, a fan shared that 21 years ago today, at a WWF Sunday Night Heat taping in Boston, MA, the Rated-R Superstar defeated the late Mr.Perfect (Curt Hennig) by DQ.

Hence, Edge responded to this fan, stating that the amount of wrestling talent he has had the opportunity to face is not lost on him. Mr. Perfect, Owen Hart, Rick Martel, Bad News Brown, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, Road Warriors, Terry Funk, Jerry Lawler, and a few others were included on the list.

To add one more name to the list, the Rated-R Superstar shared that WWE Hall of Famer Rowdy Roddy Piper introduced him to pro wrestling while flipping channels on television.

He also mentioned that Roddy Piper changed his life, and he was more than proud to share the ring with the late WWE Hall of Famer.

"And of course the man who introduced me to what this crazy pro wrestling thing was while flipping the channels, Roddy Piper. He changed the course of my life so to share a ring with him? C'mon," Edge wrote.

You can check out his tweet below:

Edge lost the WWE United States Championship match next to Austin Theory on RAW

During the post-show press conference for the Elimination Chamber, current US Champion Austin Theory issued an open challenge. Edge later accepted it, which set up a match between the former world champion and Theory on RAW last week.

Both men performed admirably in a tense back-and-forth battle. Theory fought back after The Rated-R Superstar gained the upper hand early on.

In the match's final moments, the former WWE Champion was preparing to spear Theory. But Judgment Day's Finn Balor interrupted and kicked him while the referee was distracted. Austin Theory finally hit A-Town Down before the win.

It remains to be seen how the WWE Hall of Famer will end his story with the Judgment Day faction.

