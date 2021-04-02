"That dude's a killer!" - WWE Hall of Famer praises Riddle's comedy and in-ring performance

Edge has gone on record praising Riddle for both his comedic persona and his ability inside the ring.

In a recent appearance on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina, the Rated R Superstar was asked for his opinion on the current use of humor within WWE. Edge himself was part of a comedic duo, alongside his best friend Christian.

Edge used certain names from the current WWE product as examples, highlighting Riddle as a performer who seems to have a grip on the best of both worlds - a comedic character and good in-ring ability.

"I see a guy like Matt Riddle doing it. You see him in the ring and it’s like, “OK, that dude’s a killer!” But yet, he can talk about Bronuts. I think it’s just… the humor’s got to be good. That, to me, is the key. Bad humor is no fun to watch. So I think that, more than anything, you know, you want to make sure it’s good."

Riddle recently came under fire for walking out on a live Monday Night RAW segment with Asuka after seemingly forgetting his lines.

While many were critical, others rushed to Riddle's defense, claiming the move still worked as part of his overall character.

You can only have so many R-Truths - Edge on the use of comedic characters within WWE

During the conversation, Edge made it clear he believes there is definitely a place for comedy in WWE, but that comedic characters should still be able to handle themselves in the ring.

The former WWE Champion mentioned himself and Christian as examples while seemingly citing R-Truth as a star who is totally defined by comedy.

"I’m a fan of humor. But you can only have so many R-Truths, right? And then, also, as a performer you have to find that balance. So, while Christian and I would do comedic stuff, once we got in the ring, it was on. When we got our heat, we attacked like a pack of wolves. That was our mentality. So you could put us in against The Undertaker and Rock, and you could do those things where if it was just straight comedy, it wouldn’t have worked. So it’s finding that balance."

