Edge receives a message of 'love' from current female Superstar and WWE Hall of Famer on social media

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix recently sent out a heartfelt message to her husband, Edge.

The Rated-R Superstar alongside The Glamazon faced Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley. The mixed tag team match took place at the Elimination Chamber premium live event. Despite interference from Dominik Mysterio, Edge and his wife successfully defeated their opponents.

Taking to social media, Beth Phoenix sent out a heartwarming message to the current superstar and her real-life husband, Edge. She mentioned how the times have changed for both of them.

Beth wrote:

"Once upon a time…before we dreamed new dreams…had babies…life milestones…heartbreak…laughter…and so many dogs…it was just you and me and the wide blue sea. #Halifax #TheCopelands."

Check out Beth Phoenix's Instagram post below:

WWE Superstar Finn Balor claimed that Edge cheated during his Elimination Chamber match

Judgment Day member Finn Balor recently claimed that Edge cheated during his mixed tag team match at Elimination Chamber.

While speaking on WWE's The Bump, Balor opened up about his and Rhea Ripley's match against The Rated-R Superstar and The Glamazon at Elimination Chamber. The first-ever Universal Champion mentioned that the latter had cheated as he took assistance from his wife.

He further detailed that the Hall of Famer could not defeat him one-on-one.

Balor said:

"How can a Hall of Famer possibly be satisfied with that victory at Elimination Chamber when clearly Edge used his wife for assistance? Let's not even talk about shoddy refereeing by WWE official Eddie Arango. It's clearly a disqualification. Beth used that stupid move to injure my ribs, to help Edge defeat Finn. He cannot do it one-on-one."

It would be exciting to see if Balor will get another chance to face The Rated-R Superstar in the near future or not.

What are your thoughts on Finn Balor's current booking? Sound off in the comment section below.

Why did Brock Lesnar refuse to face Bray Wyatt? Find out right here

Poll : 0 votes