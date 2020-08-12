Edge reflects on WWE SummerSlam 2019 appearance 

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has reflected on the moment that began the Rated-R Superstar's miraculous comeback last year.

It has been 365 days since Edge interrupted Elias during the SummerSlam 2019 kick-off show. At the event, The Rated-R Superstar made his triumphant hometown return to Toronto, Canada but also shockingly hit Elias with a spear.

This would mark Edge's first piece of physicality inside of a WWE ring in eight years since retiring in 2011 and would also serve as the spark to ignite discussions about The Rated-R Superstar returning to compete inside of a WWE ring once again:

"One year ago I started climbing the Second Mountain. Still some climbing to do."

Edge returns to WWE

After his appearance in which he speared Elias at SummerSlam, the rumours began about Edge possibly returning to compete inside of a WWE ring once again.

The rumours were confirmed to be true when Edge returned during the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match in January. Despite not winning the match, it would mark the return of the Rated-R Superstar to the ring for the first time since he was forced to retire due to a neck injury in 2011.

Edge had been told by several medical professionals that he would never be cleared to compete inside of a WWE ring again due to the severity of his neck injury. Therefore, the Ultimate Opportunist's return in January was nothing short of miraculous.

Since his return, Edge has been locked in a feud with long time friend and rival Randy Orton. The Viper would attack Edge the night after his Royal Rumble return on Monday Night RAW, sparking a feud that would see Edge defeat Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36 in a Last Man Standing match.

The former Rated RKO tag team partners would face off once more at Backlash in a match dubbed 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'. Unfortunately for Edge, Randy Orton would defeat The Rated-R Superstar following a punt kick to the head.

However, during the filming of the match, Edge would suffer a torn triceps, putting the former World Heavyweight Champion on the shelf for the remainder of the year.

Edge is expected to return during Royal Rumble/WrestleMania season in 2021 and resume his feud with The Legend Killer.