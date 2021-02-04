Edge responds to The Undertaker calling the current WWE roster "soft"

Edge has spoken about The Undertaker's comments on the current WWE roster and opened up about the challenges that current Superstars face.

Edge was asked by Bild reporter Enrico about Undertaker's recent comments on the Joe Rogan Experience, where he called the current locker room "soft". In a global WWE teleconference (H/T to WWE India for the video), Edge said that The Deadman's comments were somewhat taken out of context.

"I think any comment can be taken out of context and I think that's part of what happened there. In a three-hour interview, I think they took the most salacious 20-second clip. I think anybody, whoever steps foot into the wrestling ring, no matter what era - whether it be the 1940s, whether it be the 2020s - all tough."

"All got into this because they love it, for the most part. And there's different challenges that come with every era, with every decade, with every incarnation of what this business becomes. We didn't have the challenge that is social media. Now it's a great outlet in order to get your product out there, in order to make your brand bigger. But, there's also a whole lot of hiccups and possible bumps on the road that come along with that. That's a challenge we didn't have to navigate. We just had to worry about getting to the building and producing. Now, the cameras never stop rolling. Now, every aspect of your life that is under a microscope. That's an entirely different challenge than we ever encountered. It's just different is all. To me, anybody who ever steps foot in there - bada*s."

Edge was part of WWE at its prime and has seen its transition into a family-friendly product.

Edge refused to break The Undertaker's Streak

Edge and The Undertaker

The Undertaker's WrestleMania Streak was a record that looked like it would last forever until it was broken by Brock Lesnar.

Michelle McCool, Undertaker's wife, revealed last year that the Edge was offered the chance of breaking the Streak, but The Rated-R Superstar refused it.

Lesnar eventually ended the incredible record in 2014 at WrestleMania XXX.

Please H/T Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.