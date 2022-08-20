"It didn't feel right" - Edge shares WWE asked him to take a new role in the company after a recent injury

Edge recently shared that WWE asked him to help younger talent with promos while he was out with a tricep injury.

He returned to the company at SummerSlam to confront The Judgment Day. The Hall of Famer was formerly the leader of the faction but they betrayed him in favor of Finn Balor. The Rated-R Superstar will look to seek revenge next Monday on RAW in his hometown of Toronto. He will square off against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest.

Edge joined Sirius XM's Busted Open Radio today to discuss his documentary on A&E airing this Sunday. During the interview, he said that the company wanted him to be on the creative team after he tore his triceps during "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" against Randy Orton at Backlash 2020.

“When I was down when I tore my tricep, initially they wanted me to be on the creative team. I tried it for like three weeks and I felt like if I'm a talent, I shouldn't be in there. You know, I didn't want to ostracize myself and it didn't feel right."

The 48-year-old said it didn't feel right to be on the creative team while still being an active talent, but he did want to help younger WWE Superstars with their promos.

"So I said, well, who needs help with promos. Give me seven people and I'll zoom with them an hour a day and I will try and help them find a semblance of something that they can connect to and it will translate in the promo, because I find if you have one element of truth in a promo, you can bite into it and it should flavor the rest. So that is fascinating to me and that's fun.” H/T WrestlingNews.co

Damian Priest warns Edge ahead of their match on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day kicked off last week's episode of RAW with a promo. Damian claimed that Edge wasn't at the show because he was off doing "promotional duties" for their match in Toronto next Monday night.

After the show went off the air, Priest delivered a warning to the Rated-R Superstar on RAW Talk. He vowed to punish the 48-year-old in their matchup on the August 22nd edition of the red brand

"Hey Edge, I hope you got a break from all your promotional duties and got to see what we did to your boy Rey out there," said Priest. "It was brutal, a little demonic, but it is not even close to the punishment you are going to receive next week. Edge, you may have started The Judgment Day is going to end you."

Edge will look to begin dismantling the group he created next week on RAW.

