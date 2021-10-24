Edge reacts to first conversation with Bret Hart

On Twitter, Edge reacted to old viral footage of when he first met Bret Hart on a talk show. Edge said that Bret caught him after the show and apologized for not offering more advice.

Before he was Edge, he was Adam Copeland, a young up-and-comer who dreamed of a life in the WWE. Recently, Natalya reacted to old footage of Edge asking Bret Hart for advice during a talk show.

Edge responded to Natalya's tweet, saying he eventually wound up at Bret's house to train. He also thanked Bret for giving him the opportunity to enter WWE.

Adam (Edge) Copeland @EdgeRatedR Nattie @NatbyNature @BretHart twitter.com/Machobeard4lif… This footage is incredible @EdgeRatedR This footage is incredible @EdgeRatedR @BretHart twitter.com/Machobeard4lif… Thought this footage was lost.After the show Bret found me and apologized for not being able to give me more advice. I eventually went and trained at his house and he cracked the door to WWE for me to kick open. Truly gave back to the business. Also, my mullet game was top tier. twitter.com/NatbyNature/st… Thought this footage was lost.After the show Bret found me and apologized for not being able to give me more advice. I eventually went and trained at his house and he cracked the door to WWE for me to kick open. Truly gave back to the business. Also, my mullet game was top tier. twitter.com/NatbyNature/st…

Edge stated that Bret Hart gave back to the business and wasn't afraid to help someone to get to their destination. Most who've met Bret Hart have said he was always willing to help young up-and-comers, including The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

In response to Edge's tweet, The Bollywood Boyz also seconded this by tweeting:

The Bollywood Blondz #ButterChicken4Ever @BollywoodBoyz @EdgeRatedR And to think, all these years later, Bret is still giving back to the industry and yourself, too. Canadians. 👍🏽 @EdgeRatedR And to think, all these years later, Bret is still giving back to the industry and yourself, too. Canadians. 👍🏽

The Rock praises Bret Hart for helping him when he was a rookie

Joseph Deckelmeier #BlackLivesMatter @Joelluminerdi @TheRock is a true classic act. He took the time to not only pay his respects to @BretHart but he explain the impact The Hitman’s had on his pro-wrestling career to Emily Blunt. This is by far the greatest moment I’ve had doing this… Thank you, Rock! youtu.be/JM1NkCkLvp4 . @TheRock is a true classic act. He took the time to not only pay his respects to @BretHart but he explain the impact The Hitman’s had on his pro-wrestling career to Emily Blunt. This is by far the greatest moment I’ve had doing this… Thank you, Rock! youtu.be/JM1NkCkLvp4 https://t.co/vi7htwOsEe

During a press junket for his movie Jungle Cruise, The Rock – on seeing that the interviewer wearing a Bret 'The Hitman' Hart t-shirt – explained to Emily Blunt, his co-star, Bret's impact on pro-wrestling and how much he helped him:

"I think he knew that our families knew each other, knew that I came from a lineage of pro-wrestling, and that I have a real love and respect for wrestling. And he was just a great guy, and I always like to give him props where I can," explained The Rock.

When active in the ring, Bret Hart was a true pro-wrestler and old school to a fault. The Rock praising him unprompted in interviews shows the legacy and impact he's left behind.

