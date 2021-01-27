Edge reveals his goals for his WWE Royal Rumble return

Edge's return to action after nearly a decade in the 2020 Royal Rumble will no doubt go down in history as one of the greatest moments in the history of the event. Now, it's a year later and, once again, the WWE Hall of Famer is returning after a hiatus at the very same event.

Last year, Edge's return astonished the wrestling world, mostly because of the injury that forced him to retire in the first place. In fact, this video by Dr. Chris Raynor does an amazing job of explaining why Edge left the ring, and how he was able to come back.

What are Edge's plans this time around?

Unlike Edge's previous two Royal Rumble returns to the ring, this one has been announced in advance. This time around, however, Edge has more lofty goals than just "coming back." If this tweet sent out today by the Rated R Superstar is any indication, he's aiming to get his WWE Championship back.

One year ago. Feels like a decade doesn’t it? Last years story was once in a lifetime. No sense trying to recreate that. Impossible. I don’t have you there. This year my journey is different. I’m not just happy to be back. I want back what I never lost and it starts this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/bmSTyr6nHC — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) January 26, 2021

If you recall, Edge's retirement came one night after WrestleMania 27, where he successfully defending the World Heavyweight Championship against Alberto Del Rio. In doing so, he was forced to relinquish that very same title. Now, it seems, he wants that Rumble win, and he wants his title back.

Advertisement

However, that is technically kind of impossible as the WWE World Heavyweight Championship isn't around anymore. Who was the last guy to actually hold that physical belt, anyway? Brock Lesnar? Good luck getting it from that guy.

Anyway, we'll have to wait and see if Edge succeeds at the Royal Rumble this Sunday on the WWE Network and can call his WrestleMania shot.