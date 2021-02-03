Edge reveals his in-ring reaction to Christian's WWE return

2021 men's Royal Rumble winner Edge has spoken about his happiness at seeing his best friend Christian in this year's men's Royal Rumble match. The Hall of Famer said that Christian can now go out on his own terms, as the latter was forced to retire due to concussion-related injuries.

Christian made a surprise return to in-ring action at this past weekend's Royal Rumble, after seven years away from the ring.

While speaking to CBS Sports, Edge revealed how he felt when he was in the ring after Christian's entry in the Royal Rumble.

"The Rumble was one of those instances where, when Christian was coming down the ramp, I was so happy for him. I was so proud of him and proud of the work he put in and the grind and struggle to get cleared and be able to do this again. Similar to me, he can end it on his terms and not just have it taken away when you don't expect it. That's a hard thing to swallow, and now we have a chance to have that not be the case, and that's just really special."

The feedback from the fans has been amazing & the comments from my peers is humbling. I just want to say thanks & I’m SO happy that stepping back in the ring at the #RoyalRumble meant as much to you as it did to me.



If that was it, it was on my own terms. If it wasn’t, then... — Jay 'Christian' Reso (@Christian4Peeps) February 2, 2021

Christian lasted 18 minutes in the ring on his return to action, while Edge won the Royal Rumble match from No. 1.

Edge calls his and Christian's return 'an amazing dream'

Edge and Christian at the 2021 Royal Rumble

In the same interview, Edge said that him and Christian returning to the ring seems like a dream to him.

He stated that he hoped that the audience understands what it means for them to be in the ring once again, be it 'from the look in our eyes, the smiles on our faces or the stories we're trying to craft'.

A recent report indicated that Christian will have a part-time schedule and that he will wrestle more in the future in WWE.