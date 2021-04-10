Edge explains how his injury at BackLash 2020 changed WrestleMania 37 plans

At WrestleMania 37, Edge will battle Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan in a triple threat main event on Night Two. Ahead of the event, Edge has opened up about how this was not the original plan.

Speaking on a WrestleMania 37 press call, Edge revealed that his injury at Backlash 2020 scuppered the initial planned match between himself and Randy Orton.

"It seemed to change everything. It was me and Randy at WrestleMania, me and Randy at WrestleMania, me and Randy at WrestleMania, that's what my working plan was the whole time. Until I was told that it wasn't the company's plan."

"I fought and I ripped my career right back out of fate's hands!"@EdgeRatedR is locked in ahead of his #UniversalChampionship match at #WrestleMania! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/ih7Y48UQF0 — WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2021

Edge continued:

"I was pretty disappointed. I really wanted to - I just felt like, the story deserved that. So when I found out that wasn't on the dock anymore, I was like "okay, so then, what?", and it's worked out the way it has, which is obviously very exciting. And honestly... look, I go from thinking I'm wrestling Randy Orton at WrestleMania, which is a dream, to wrestling Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania for the Universal title. That's a dream, too."

Edge hit an intense promo on the SmackDown WrestleMania special

"You have NO IDEA the pain that I have gone through to get this back!!"#SmackDown #WrestleMania @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/0RUUR6DuD5 — WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2021

This week's SmackDown was the final opportunity to hear from competitors in the WWE Universal Championship match. On the show, all three men had time to make their case for becoming the next champion in Sunday's main event.

Royal Rumble winner Edge hit out at his opponents on the show, placing attention on his goal to win the title, and what he had to grow through to get to where he is right now in WWE.

Do you think that Edge will be taking home the gold at WrestleMania 37 this Sunday? Would you have liked to see him face Randy Orton at the Show of Shows? Share your thoughts in the comments below.