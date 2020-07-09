Edge reveals how Jeff Hardy behaved with him after his controversy with Matt Hardy and Lita

Edge and Matt Hardy had a real-life falling apart in the 2000s.

Edge has faced Jeff Hardy multiple times in WWE over the years.

Jeff Hardy and Edge

The Rated R Superstar Edge recently spoke to Peter Rosenburg and talked about his controversial feud with Matt Hardy. Edge had an affair with Lita who at the time was still dating Matt Hardy. While Hardy was out with an injury, Edge and Lita had a relationship that was made public much later.

Talking about his friendship with The Hardy Boyz before this incident, Edge stated that they were good friends. While they did not ride together or anything like that, they were still very close. He revealed that they were close as they all had made their mark together.

''Edge and Christian and the Hardys were great buddies, and we would go to Outback after and grab bite to eat and spitball ideas for matches and all those things. We didn’t ride together, it was never that, it was always me and Jay, or me and Lance, but we were obviously close because we made our mark together, so when you do that, you share something that you only share with them and you throw the Dudleys into that mix and we will always share that experience together. After everything went down, I realized, OK, oh gosh, how did I find myself here, what did I do? Now you gotta face up to it.” (H/t: 411Mania)

How Jeff Hardy behaved with Edge

Edge also talked about how Jeff Hardy reacted after the incident. The former WWE Champion Edge stated that Jeff Hardy sided with his brother and their was a cold period between them. However, they resolved the issue. He said that they ended up in a better place afterwords but is remorseful of the way they got there.

Edge said that while they all grew from the experience, it was a 'lousy way' to do so.

“We went through a period, as I think any brother who would support his brother, but then we came out of it on the backside, and I think when we all realized we ended up in better places anyway, and we all grew from it, it was just a lousy way to do it, but that’s all you can do, that’s life.”