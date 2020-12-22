''Let’s be honest, the last one I’ll ever compete in'' - Edge reveals which kind of match he will never be able to compete in again

Edge is a multi-time WWE Champion and a member of the WWE Hall of Fame. The Rated-R Superstar has done it all in WWE and is considered one of the all-time greats in the company.

Edge recently took to Instagram to post an emotional message in regards to his career. The former WWE Champion talked about the TLC match and revealed that he will never compete in one of those matches ever again.

"Happy #tlc day. This is a throwback to the last one I competed in. And let’s be honest, the last one I’ll ever compete in. But it ended well with my 10th world championship. If you had told any of the 6 of us, you know who the other 5 are, that there would be a PPV devoted to a match that our Dr. Frankenstein brains put together, no way we’d believe you. But here we are. To all the talent performing tonight, blow the doors off, and be careful."

The Hall of Famer had to retire nine years ago owing to a neck injury. However, Edge made his return to WWE at the 2020 Royal Rumble and competed in two matches with Randy Orton before suffering an injury again.

Edge's history in a TLC match

Even though Edge has participated in every type of a WWE match, his role in the TLC match's popularity is very prominent. Edge and Christian were one of the teams during the Attitude Era who made the TLC match popular among the fans.

Their battles with The Dudley Boyz and Hardy Boyz have reached iconic status and the three teams have etched their names in history after their performances in the TLC matches.

There has been speculation that Edge will be returning for a match at WrestleMania 37, and early plans indicate that the match could be against Randy Orton or The Fiend.