Edge reveals if he's retired from WWE after recent injury

The WWE Hall of Famer had to undergo surgery after injuring his triceps.

The Rated-R Superstar also revealed what is currently "lost" in WWE.

Edge made his WWE return after a nine-year break from wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently suffered a triceps injury during his match with Randy Orton at Backlash. He has already undergone surgery and will be on the sidelines for a while, just a few months after returning to in-ring action.

During a recent appearance on Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast, Edge spoke about his injury and how exactly he injured himself. In the same interview, he also revealed why he won't retire from WWE at the moment:

Why Edge won't retire from WWE

While speaking to Booker T, Edge revealed that he wants to "finish it on my own terms" and has one goal that he wants to accomplish:

“I want to finish it on my terms. I’m really stubborn on that in this run, I guess. I really want to, with this, try and show that selling still sells. I feel like that’s been lost. Don’t get me wrong, I’m guilty, too. You can watch the TLC matches and say ‘but, but, but!’ And I get it. I was young and I was there and I did it. I was always told by the Steve Austins, by the ‘Takers of the world, ‘hey man, if you just slowed down and tried this and that, and this and that.’ When I started doing that, that’s when I started making real money." (H/T Pro Wrestling Sheet)

He also said that having such well-paced matches will ensure longevity while allowing Superstars to paint "masterpieces" in the ring.

Edge and Randy Orton wrestled at WWE Backlash in a match that was dubbed "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever". It lived up to expectations as there was some old-school storytelling and moves, that is in contrast to the high-flying, fast-paced action that is usually associated with modern pro wrestling.