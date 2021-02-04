Edge reveals how his triceps injury changed the "narrative"

Edge has opened up about his triceps injury that he suffered last year and how it was a blessing in disguise, in a way. The Rated-R Superstar said that the injury has changed the "narrative" but it has given rise to new opportunities.

Edge suffered an injury in his second singles match after his return to WWE, when facing Randy Orton at last year's Backlash pay-per-view.

While speaking in a global WWE teleconference (H/T to WWE India for the video), Edge replied to a question from journalist Nims, where he was asked if his injury reset his goals.

"It's almost reset (his goals). It's reset because of the tricep injury at Backlash, in a way. You can't write some of this stuff - and that's when the best stuff, the real stuff, the truth... when that can be filtered into anything, into any kind of story, that's when it's going to work best."

"What this injury has provided, this story where 11 years to the day after I win the Royal Rumble, I win the Royal Rumble again. The second night of WrestleMania is 10 years to the day that I announced my retirement. You can't map that stuff out, you can't planned that stuff. I didn't realize that until fans started telling me on social media and I went, 'wow, these are all happy accidents'. It changes the narrative, though, because those are all things that wouldn't have happened had I stayed on after Backlash and not been injured. So you have to pull the positives, right? I tore my triceps - that sucked... there's no way around it. But, now, I look at this new set of opportunities and this new reality and that's really exciting. I guess it (injury) refocused or reset the goals a little bit, but it's where I wanted to get to, but a different way of getting there because of the injury."

Who could Edge challenge after winning the Royal Rumble?

Everything about this image is beautiful.



Blackpool Tower. The brass knucks. Sir Regal. Edge in NXT.



The works.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/GVNf1HK5KY — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 4, 2021

Edge is yet to reveal whom he will challenge after winning the men's Royal Rumble match.

The WWE Hall of Famer came face-to-face with WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, on RAW, and also appeared on NXT, to tease a potential match against NXT Champion, Finn Balor.

Advertisement

He is set to also feature on this week's SmackDown show, where he could confront Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. A recent report has indicated that Edge vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship will headline WrestleMania 37.

Please H/T Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.