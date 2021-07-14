Edge reveals if WrestleMania 37 has affected his mindset heading into the WWE Universal Title match against Roman Reigns

Edge has revealed that WrestleMania 37 hasn't affected his mindset heading into his highly anticipated clash against Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank. The Rated-R Superstar described how he has been involved with the professional wrestling business for thirty years. He claimed that a result of the past won't affect his game plan.

During his recent conversation on The Bump, Edge mentioned how he faced The Undertaker inside a Hell in a Cell and even lost three-minute Handicap Matches against Steve Blackman on RAW.

Edge described his character as a tennis ball because it is so resilient and almost bulletproof. The former multi-time WWE world champion credited his hard-working years for it:

"I've been doing this thirty years. I've been choke slammed to hell by The Undertaker in a Hell in a Cell match, I've lost Handicap Matches against Steve Blackman in three minutes of Monday Night RAW. There is one thing about the character of Edge, it's a tennis ball, it's resilient. The character Edge, bulletproof and that's been through a lot of hard work, over the years to make sure that it's at least when you see Edge hopefully it's compelling television."

Didn’t want Jey to feel left out. All in the family! If ya need new grills I know a guy who does dentistry on the side in Knoxville. See you Friday on #SmackDown in front of FANS. Finally. pic.twitter.com/bXqLBNIeDA — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) July 11, 2021

Prior to his retirement a few years ago, Edge had already achieved a lot in WWE. The Rated-R Superstar has shared the ring with the greats of the business, including The Undertaker, John Cena and Shawn Michaels.

Since returning to in-ring action at the Royal Rumble 2020 pay-per-view, Edge has proven that he hasn't missed a beat inside the squared circle. The former WWE Champion is more than capable of hanging in the ring with the talents of this generation. That has been reflected in his ongoing feud with Roman Reigns.

Edge only recently made his return to WWE television after losing at WrestleMania 37

At WrestleMania 37, Edge lost in a Triple Threat Match featuring Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan. Having won the 2021 Royal Rumble, Edge failed to capture the WWE Universal Title at The Grandest Stage of Them All. He now has the opportunity to win it at this year's Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

In the lead-up to the Money in the Bank event, Edge made his return to SmackDown and put Reigns on notice. While Paul Heyman was running through a list of names that Reigns had beaten during his tenure as the Universal Champion, The Rated-R Superstar made his presence known for the first time since 'Mania 37. Since returning, Edge has tormented both Jey and Jimmy Uso and gotten his hands on Reigns as well.

