WWE announcer shares his honest opinion on Edge

WWE announcer Corey Graves gave his honest opinion on Edge's latest reinvention in WWE.

Adam Copeland made a miraculous return at Royal Rumble 2020. The Rated R Superstar was a fan favorite until he turned on the members of the WWE Universe when he attacked AJ Styles. The two legends are in a heated feud, with Styles getting the upper hand on the latest episode of RAW with the help of Finn Balor.

On a recent episode of After The Bell, Corey Graves opened up about The Ultimate Opportunist's recent reinvention:

"The cool thing about what Edge is doing now, it's almost an amalgamation of the different periods of his career. We've known the Rated R Superstar, we've known the Ultimate Opportunist, we've known Brood Edge, we've known the initial Edge who's kind of mysterious. This almost feels like he took every little piece that he has built throughout is already Hall of Famer career." (from 11:25 to 12:00)

The 48-year-old has reinvented himself multiple times throughout his Hall of Fame career and has won numerous championships.

WWE announcers weigh in on Edge vs. AJ Styles II

One of the biggest matches on WrestleMania Backlash is The Phenomenal One vs. The Rated R Superstar. WWE announcers Corey Graves and Vic Joseph were on After The Bell, where they briefly discussed the upcoming match.

On the podcast, they mentioned how the match between the two legends could go down in history:

"Maybe if it doesn't happen at WrestleMania Backlash, it happens somewhere down the road... I truly believe in both of those guys and their abilities." (from 10:15 to 11:11)

It's safe to say WWE talent and members of the WWE Universe are excited for the second encounter between The Rated R Superstar and The Phenomenal One at WrestleMania Backlash.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit After The Bell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Who's stronger? Goldberg or Brock Lesnar? Drew McIntyre answers the ultimate question.

Edited by Abhinav Singh