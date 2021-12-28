"Funny thing happened" - Edge shares personal story following MSG Steel Cage match against fellow WWE Superstar 

During WWE's live tour event in New York City on Sunday night, Edge faced off against Kevin Owens in a steel cage match in the main event. Following several changes to both the Tampa and MSG live show cards due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Rated R Superstar was called in on short notice to step into the cage against Owens, and jumped at the opportunity to do so. On Instagram, he commented on how a match with Kevin Owens was on his 'short list of things he wanted to do' after being cleared to return to WWE in 2020.

He also predicted that the two will meet again down the road:

"Funny thing happened on my way to Detroit. I ended up in Madison Square Garden in a cage match against Kevin Owens. When I first got word I could wrestle again, this match was on my short list of things to do before I retire(for the last time). Have a feelin we’ll see each other again."

The Madison Square Garden show was set to feature a triple threat steel cage match for the WWE Championship between Big E, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. However, the card was changed before the show kicked off, and The Prizefighter took on Edge instead.

At the Tampa Live Show, Roman Reigns was pulled, along with Shinsuke Nakamura and Xavier Woods.

Edge says that 2021 was his "favorite year" in WWE

In a recent post on Instagram, Edge ran down a highlight reel of his 2021. The Hall of Famer commented that 2021 was possibly "...my favorite year of my career," with him highlighting everything from him winning the 2021 Royal Rumble, the main event of WrestleMania, and his feud with Seth Rollins:

“Been a crazy year. Watching my girls makes leaps and bounds. Pandemics. Ya know the norm. But I lost track of everything that’s happened professionally this year. Until Beth reminded me why I’m a little tired. And a lot sore. It’s been kinda insane. And awesome. It might be my favorite year of my career. From The Royal Rumble and a reunion Jay and I both thought was off the table for good. Yet there we were. Getting our dreams back. To winnin the damn thing from #1 after 7 months off rehabbing a torn triceps. 11 years to the day from winning it the first time and joining some elite names. Main eventing WrestleMania 10 years to the day from my retirement against two all time talents in Roman and Bryan. And then there’s the Rollins/Edge trilogy. Those three matches will hold a very dear place in my wrestling heart when it’s all said and done and I’m whistling on the deck with a cup o joe [or whiskey]. So now what? Keep it up. Try to keep up with today’s best. For as long as I can. C’mon 2022 let’s do this," Edge wrote on Instagram.

Edge is currently scheduled to face off against The Miz at WWE's first pay-per-view of the new year, with the two going one-on-one at Day 1. Tonight on Monday Night RAW, The Miz and his wife Maryrse will be redoing their vows live on air.

