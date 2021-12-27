"It might be my favorite year of my career" - Edge looks back on 2021 and talks 2022

WWE Hall of Famer Edge made his triumphant return to WWE in 2020, making a shocking appearance at the Royal Rumble. While the COVID-19 pandemic would eventually force some significant changes to WWE's plans and scheduling, Edge made his mark and reminded fans just how talented The Rated R Superstar truly is.

Today on Instagram, Edge made a post with highlights of his 2021, a year that featured him winning the Royal Rumble from the #1 position, his WrestleMania main event match with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan, and of course his epic feud with Seth Rollins.

Edge then spoke about his future, suggesting that 2022 will be more of the same, him continuing to work hard and keep up with the younger generation.

“Been a crazy year. Watching my girls makes leaps and bounds. Pandemics. Ya know the norm. But I lost track of everything that’s happened professionally this year. Until Beth reminded me why I’m a little tired. And a lot sore. It’s been kinda insane. And awesome. It might be my favorite year of my career. From The Royal Rumble and a reunion Jay and I both thought was off the table for good. Yet there we were. Getting our dreams back. To winnin the damn thing from #1 after 7 months off rehabbing a torn triceps. 11 years to the day from winning it the first time and joining some elite names. Main eventing WrestleMania 10 years to the day from my retirement against two all time talents in Roman and Bryan. And then there’s the Rollins/Edge trilogy. Those three matches will hold a very dear place in my wrestling heart when it’s all said and done and I’m whistling on the deck with a cup o joe [or whiskey]. So now what? Keep it up. Try to keep up with today’s best. For as long as I can. C’mon 2022 let’s do this," Edge wrote on Instagram.

Edge will face off against The Miz at WWE Day 1

To start off 2022, Edge will face former WWE Champion The Miz in a one-on-one match at WWE Day 1. The two began their feud in November, when Edge made his first appearance following his Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel.

The Rated R Superstar came out and began to list a bunch of names that he would like to face when suddenly, he was interrupted by a returning Miz and his wife Mayrse. The Miz had been competing on the 30th season of Dancing with the Stars, but was furious that his return to RAW was not as hyped as Edge's.

The Miz and Edge proceeded to verbally assault one another over the next several weeks, with The Miz expressing how Edge never helped him as a young rookie in WWE, and Edge saying that The Miz still needed to learn a thing or two about "respect."

Edited by Genci Papraniku