Big E reveals Edge's text message to him following WWE Championship win

After a momentous Monday night, WWE Champion Big E was contacted by WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The legendary star congratulated the Powerhouse of Positivity on the win and shared some heartfelt words.

Big E announced his intentions to cash in on the WWE Champion before WWE RAW even went on the air on Monday. Mr. Money in the Bank showed up on RAW and reiterated his plans for the night. While Lashley was expecting the cash-in following his encounter with Randy Orton, he couldn't stop Big E from winning the title.

Lashley tried his best to overcome Big E and even connected with what seemed to be a match-ending spear. But Big E managed to kick out, and he earned the win with the Big Ending. After winning the WWE Championship, Big E was congratulated by many members of the wrestling world, including stars from other promotions.

Speaking with Robbie Fox, Big E recalled how he got a text message from from Edge.

"Edge texted me and, I don't wanna butcher the text, but it was something about just like the fact that it took so long, makes it so much sweeter," said Big E. "And he's right. Sure, it could have been cool to have this championship 6-7 years ago but to have felt that, I'm at a point now where I earned it and I put the work in and it doesn't feel handed to me. [It] makes the journey sweeter as cliche as it sounds. It's enjoyable because it feels like a long time coming."

Could fans see Edge challenge Big E for the WWE Championship?

Big E and Edge are currently two of the biggest names in WWE, and while a match-up between the two could seem like a very attractive option, they are currently on different brands. That being said, they could wind up on the same show in the near future.

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, it was officially announced that the draft will take place across two nights on October 1 and October 4. Fans are already expecting the draft to produce a lot of shuffling between the brands.

Also Read

If Edge is drafted to RAW, a possible WWE Championship match between the two stars could become quite likely.

What do you think of the possibility of the two going head to head in the squared circle? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Vince Russo doesn't think even The Rock can boost WWE's ratings! Click here for more.

Edited by Colin Tessier