Edge says he created his iconic WWE ring name alongside polarizing AEW veteran

Edge recently opened up about the origins of his iconic on-screen name in WWE and how an AEW veteran was also involved in the process.

The 48-year-old star has had a storied professional wrestling career, winning numerous championships over the last two decades. He was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012 by real-life friend and former tag team partner Christian Cage.

On the latest episode of Biography WWE: Legends on A&E, The Rated R Superstar recapped how he devised the name of his on-screen character alongside Don Callis.

"I actually came up with Edge. I would have preferred Adam Copeland, but that wasn’t the way it really worked then, right? I was doing dark matches, and Don Callis and I were driving and the radio station, it was in Albany and it was ‘Edge 1-0-something,’ and growing up in Toronto, Edge 102 was always one of my favorite stations."

He further spoke about how the name had a rock 'n' roll ring to it:

"I was like, ‘Hmm, that has a bit of a rock ‘n’ roll feel to it, Edge.’ They were tossing around names like Rage, Riot, and you know it was the late ‘90s, right? I just thought, ’Edge, I’ll throw that out there.' At least that’s something I could relate to a little bit better. And it stuck." (H/T Fox News)

Despite an unorthodox ring name, it is safe to say that the former WWE Champion is one of the most recognizable superstars in wrestling history.

Edge is ready to perform in front of his hometown

After The Ultimate Opportunist was betrayed by his old faction, The Judgment Day, he is now set to take on one of his former stablemates Damian Priest.

The WWE Hall of Famer will lock horns with The Archer of Infamy next week on RAW in his hometown of Toronto. Speaking on RAW Talk, the former Judgment Day leader had some strong words for his adversary.

"There's going to be a point during that match where you are going to be lying in that ring and you are going to look up at me. I'm going to stand over the top of you and I'm going to say 'son, you don't understand the mistake you've made! But I'm going to make you see it." (H/T Sportskeeda)

The proud Canadian will be wrestling on home soil for the first time in almost 12 years next week on Monday Night RAW. Fans will have to wait and see if he can outclass the former United States Champion on August 22.

Are you looking forward to seeing The Rated R Superstar in action on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

We asked Stone Cold Steve Austin if he acknowledges Roman Reigns. Find out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh