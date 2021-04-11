Edge says Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns are "two of the very best to ever do this" ahead of WrestleMania clash

Edge took to Twitter to release an emotional statement prior to his Universal Championship match tonight at WrestleMania 37.

In his tweet, the Rated R Superstar highlighted his story thus far - having to relinquish the World Heavyweight Championship and retire due to injury, only to return a decade later. However, he would also indirectly praise his two WrestleMania opponents, whom he has referred to as "two of the very best to ever do this."

Here's what Edge had to say about his upcoming WrestleMania main event match and his opponents:

"10 years ago today I was forced to retire. Forfeit the World Heavyweight Championship. Tonight, I main event #WrestleMania against two of the very best to ever do this for the Universal Championship. We all have the power to write our own stories."

10 years ago today I was forced to retire. Forfeit the World Heavyweight Championship. Tonight, I main event #WrestleMania against two of the very best to ever do this for the Universal Championship. We all have the power to write our own stories. pic.twitter.com/PHY1N4K41s — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) April 11, 2021

Edge being highly complimentary of Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns ahead of their triple threat main event match could be seen as an unusual move, especially given the darker persona the Ultimate Opportunist has taken on in recent weeks.

However, the sheer emotion of such a grand event, and its importance to his own personal history, is a clear explanation for Edge's openness and honesty in the lead up to WrestleMania Night Two.

Edge was recently featured in an episode of WWE Chronicle in the build-up to WrestleMania

Talk about full circle...@EdgeRatedR competes for the #UniversalChampionship TONIGHT at #WrestleMania on the same day he announced his retirement 10 years ago! pic.twitter.com/WoNSyXhDap — WWE (@WWE) April 11, 2021

It's safe to say all eyes have been on the former champion Edge since his reemergence in the company that made him famous.

Advertisement

This week, WWE released a new episode of their Chronicle series on the WWE Network, covering Edge's life inside and outside of the squared circle, from his Royal Rumble victory to the present day.

This one is special to me. Captured by the talented @redlight24fps who followed me from the Rumble until now. It’s a journey. Full of hurdles. #WWEChronicle streaming now on @peacockTV in the US and @WWENetwork worldwide. pic.twitter.com/wbY7nSqd9V — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) April 11, 2021

The documentary covers both the physical and emotional aspects of Edge's journey back from retirement to the main event spot at WrestleMania.

Given just how much the company has played on the plight of the Rated-R Superstar in recent weeks, is it safe to assume we will see a new Universal Champion crowned on WrestleMania Night Two?