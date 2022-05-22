Edge seemingly teases current rival as a new member of Judgment Day

WWE Superstar Edge continued teasing the addition of a potential new member to his villainous stable, Judgment Day.

The Rated R Superstar recently posted pictures of retired stars Paige and Corey Graves, as well as former NXT Champion Ciampa, on his official Twitter. These posts led to speculations about the next addition to his faction.

However, the Master Manipulator's vision wasn't limited to those stars as he took to Twitter to post a picture of Finn Balor, with many fans taking it as a hint that The Prince could join the ranks of Judgment Day.

Balor is currently embroiled in a feud with Edge's stable. The Prince came out to save AJ Styles when the latter was outnumbered by Damian Priest and The Rated R Superstar.

The former NJPW duo also added Liv Morgan to the mix as she had a score to settle with Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley.

Edge teased the addition of a new member to his group on RAW

The former WWE Champion has been on a hot run since embracing his darker side. He was joined by Damian Priest at WrestleMania 38 when The Archer of Infamy interfered in the match between him and AJ Styles.

The group was bolstered at WrestleMania Backlash when Rhea Ripley joined the fold, assisting the Hall of Famer in another victory over Styles.

This week on RAW, The Master Manipulator made it clear that he is not done adding members to his Judgment Day faction and that his arms are "spread wide open" for any superstar who wants to join the group. Edge said he'd help them "take their career to the next level."

According to recent reports, former NXT Star Harland was slated to join the group. However, as per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, those plans were nixed after WWE "found something about him."

"The only thing we were told as to why it didn’t happen is that the company found something out about Boudreaux and made the decision based on that. The other reason is because of the feeling in NXT that he had stopped improving and he got a tag of getting hurt too much early on."

Edge is currently doing some of his best work in WWE, and working closely with him could certainly elevate some of the lower-card guys. It'll be interesting to see who the creative eventually chooses as the group's fourth member.

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

Edited by Pratik Singh