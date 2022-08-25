"Even Rhea Ripley getting me down under" - Edge sends a heartwarming message after RAW, references confrontation with The Judgment Day

In the aftermath of this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Edge took to Instagram to send a heartfelt message.

On this week's show, The Rated-R Superstar competed in his hometown of Toronto, facing former Judgment Day stablemate Damian Priest. He ultimately emerged victorious over the former WWE United States Champion.

Taking to Instagram, Edge recapped the incredible week, starting from his A&E documentary to his confrontation with Judgment Day, alongside his wife Beth Phoenix.

Check out the former multi-time world champion's heartfelt Instagram post below:

Edge opened up about his struggles as a kid in the A&E documentary

In the A&E documentary, Edge opened up about his struggles as a kid and how he grew up with a single mother.

The WWE legend stated that his mother had to go through a lot to provide the best upbringing for her child. The journey for The Rated-R Superstar wasn't easy, as he said:

"Growing up in Orangeville, I was a shy kid, which seems countering to what I ended up doing for a living, but I was a pretty quiet kid and pretty well-behaved. It was just me and my mom. She worked multiple jobs to make sure that I had enough food because I ate a lot. There was this back alley at the back of our apartment and these rickety old stairs. I would try and sneak down the back alley so no one would see where I lived. Because I thought if anybody is driving by look, 'What's Adam doing there? Does he live up there?' You go through those times and those periods when you're self-conscious, you're shy and some of that can be because of finances or you're the poor kid or you're the kid that gotta wear the same shoes for a while. I'm sure my mom probably sensed that which was not an easy thing for her, but she did everything that she possibly could "

After competing in a huge singles match in Toronto on this week's RAW, Edge surprisingly teased the idea of possibly retiring in Canada by 2023.

After competing in a huge singles match in Toronto on this week's RAW, Edge surprisingly teased the idea of possibly retiring in Canada by 2023. It remains to be seen if he the Hall of Famer decides to close out on his illustrious career by next year.

