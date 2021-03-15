"Buckle up Uce" - Edge sends a message to his opponent prior to their match on SmackDown

Edge will be returning to a SmackDown ring for the first time in 10 years on Friday night. The "Rated-R Superstar" will face Jey Uso on next week's show, and the winner will act as the special guest enforcer in the Universal Championship Match at WWE Fastlane.

The "Ultimate Opportunist" took to his Twitter page to promote his upcoming match against Jey Uso and send his opponent a heated message.

This Friday. @FOXTV My first match back on MY show #SmackDown in 10 years, one on one with @WWEUsos We gonna travel some rough road. Buckle up Uce. pic.twitter.com/gE01hdjm5y — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) March 14, 2021

In the post, Edge claimed that the bout will be his first match back on "his" show, SmackDown. His last singles match on the blue brand was March 22nd, 2011, when he faced future WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Edge also warned Uso by telling him to "buckle up" for the rough road ahead of him.

Edge will be hoping to come out on top this Friday because he is heavily invested in the championship match between Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns. The winner of this bout will be Edge's opponent at WrestleMania 37.

Edge is unhappy with Daniel Bryan's interference

Edge in WWE

Though Edge is often called The Ultimate Opportunist, he seems unhappy with Daniel Bryan's attempts to seize the spotlight. He made it clear that he's unimpressed by Bryan's mission to put himself in the Universal Championship picture.

This past week on WWE SmackDown, Edge addressed Bryan's actions, and he ended the exchange by saying that he's better than The Yes! Man.

Edge had been preparing to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, but Daniel Bryan's championship match has threatened that plan. The Universal Championship picture is now uncertain, as WWE Fastlane will determine Edge's opponent for The Showcase of Immortals.

Who do you thing Edge will challenge at WrestleMania 37? Will it be Daniel Bryan, Roman Reigns or both? Sound off in the comments below.