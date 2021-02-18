Edge shares details on Christian getting cleared by WWE for the Royal Rumble

Christian made his return to WWE last month in the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match after being out of action for seven years.

This came as a surprise to the WWE Universe, and even many superstars backstage, who weren't aware that Christian was going to return to the ring in the Royal Rumble match.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Edge discussed some of the details regarding Christian getting cleared by WWE and what it meant for them. The Rated-R Superstar had the following to say:

"He got cleared a couple of months ago, and I was among only a few people who were privy to that. We didn’t know for sure that he was going to be in the Rumble until the Friday before. I was driving to his place to stay with him for the weekend, and that’s when we found out this was going to happen. We looked at each other and I said, ‘We’re both going to do this together again.' We’ve had this fairytale friendship . . . We met in the sixth grade. We grew up together saying we were going to do this. And no matter what we’ve done separately, it’s always circled back to the two of us together, just like it did at the Rumble."

The two best friends got to reunite in the Royal Rumble match. This was the first time the pair had shared in-ring action in a long time. It was a huge moment for both of them.

What's next for Christian in WWE beyond the Royal Rumble?

Before his return to the Royal Rumble match, Christian's last 'sanctioned' WWE match took place in 2015. This was a fatal four way to decide the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

Christian won that match and the Intercontinental Champion at the time was Big E. Coincidentally, Big E is also the WWE Intercontinental Champion right now and this is his second time holding the title. This would be the perfect match for Christian if he ever decides to return to the ring and would bring the original plan for a match full-circle. Even Big E entertained the idea.

Christian recently said that his future in WWE is still to be determined. So as of now nothing has been confirmed. Nonetheless, Christian looked to be in great shape at the Royal Rumble and lasted over 18 minutes in the match.

Many fans believe that there is a very strong possibility Christian will return to the ring very soon, and could play a big role in Edge's expected feud with Universal Champion Roman Reigns.