"I'm excited"- Edge shares his thoughts before his historic match on SmackDown

Edge will be making his historic return to a SmackDown ring after 10 years on this week's episode. The "Rated-R Superstar" will take on Jey Uso in what he has described as something that is "invigorating" him.

WWE shared a video via their Twitter page in which Edge shared his thoughts before his historic match on this week's episode of SmackDown.

The former WWE Champion will be returning to a SmackDown ring almost a decade since his last match on the brand. His last in-ring action on the blue brand saw him face off against Drew McIntyre in a one-on-one match in 2011. Of course, Edge emerged victorious in that match, and he will be hoping to win Friday's match, too.

Edge revealed how excited he is for the upcoming match because he gets to wrestle Jey Uso, a superstar that he believes represents the "new generation" of talent.

"I'm excited. What I am really excited about is to get in there with Jey Uso. For me since I've come back I've had the Royal Rumble matches, but my only opponent so far has been Randy Orton. And, I know Randy, we know each other like the back of our hands and I needed that. But, now it's time for me to get in with this new generation of talent. When I say new, Jey Uso is new to me, he ain't new to all of you, but that's really fun. That's invigorating, that's one of the main reasons I wanted to come back."

This will be Edge's first singles opponent other than Randy Orton since his return from injury. He isn't the only one excited about this match, as Jey Uso himself expressed how he feels honored to be Edge's first opponent back on SmackDown.

Edge will be facing Jey Uso for the right to be the special guest enforcer in the Universal Championship match at Fastlane

Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan at WWE Fastlane. Last week's episode of SmackDown revealed that there will be a special guest enforcer present for the match.

Jey Uso and Edge will face off to determine which one of them will earn the aforementioned role.

Winning tonight's match would allow Edge to scout his opponent for WrestleMania 37. The Rated R Superstar won the Men's Royal Rumble Match, and he has decided to challenge for the Universal Championship. It's fair to assume that his opponent at WrestleMania will be the winner of Bryan's match with Reigns.