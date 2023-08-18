Edge shares a throwback photo on social media ahead of his "last match" in WWE against former champion

WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently took to social media to send out a throwback photo of himself on the 31st year since his debut in the pro wrestling business.

The Rated-R Superstar made a shocking return to in-ring action in 2020 during the Men's Royal Rumble match after a nine-year hiatus. He is set to collide with Sheamus on SmackDown this week in his hometown of Toronto, Canada. He revealed in an interview that it's the "last match" on his current WWE contract.

Edge shared an old photo of himself on Instagram when he was still a young wrestler. He wrote that he spent 25 of his 31 years in pro wrestling with WWE and wants to soak in the moment at SmackDown. He added that he's aware Sheamus is going to hit him hard, but he couldn't have asked for a better opponent.

"31 years ago. 25 of them spent in the WWE. This kid with the bad mullet and awkward ring pose, had an inkling but no true concept of what was in store. The only thing I know about tomorrow is that I am going to soak in every second and pretend I’m this 18 yr old kid again. Even though I know Sheamus is gonna hit me like a cinderblock. Couldn’t be facing a better opponent. Toronto I can’t wait to see ya. #smackdown," he wrote.

Edge has had a memorable run in WWE since his return in 2020

After The Rated-R Superstar returned to the company, his first feud was with Randy Orton, his former tag team partner. They collided in a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania 36 and in the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' at Backlash.

The Ultimate Opportunist proceeded to win the following year's Royal Rumble match and headlined The Grandest Stage of Them All once again. He collided with Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat match for the Universal Championship. He went on to challenge The Tribal Chief for the title again at Money in the Bank.

Edge is one of the most decorated superstars in WWE history. If this ends up being his final match, it'll be interesting to see what he does or where he goes next.

