Edge spotted with released stars amid WWE hiatus

WWE Superstar Edge was recently spotted with two released stars. The Rated R Superstar was seen hanging out with the Bollywood Boyz (fka The Singh Brothers) amid his hiatus from the squared circle.

Gurvinder "Gurv" Sihra (Sunil Singh) and Harvinder "Harv" Sihra (Samir Singh) were part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly five years. They joined another Indian-origin star, Jinder Mahal, on their main roster debut, helping the Modern Day Maharaja win the WWE Championship. The duo soon returned to their gimmick of the Bollywood Boyz before getting released in 2021.

The duo recently posted a picture with Edge on Twitter. The Rated R Superstar was last seen inside the squared circle in October, where he took on Finn Balor in an "I Quit" match." After uttering the words "I Quit", Rhea Ripley attacked his wife, Beth Phoenix, taking her out with a Conchairto.

The Singh brothers also thanked the Hall of Famer for his mentorship and for motivating them to keep going:

"Personally, we cherish & appreciate Adam's friendship/mentorship. We gained all the motivation today to keep the dream alive."

Studdz of Bollywood 🇨🇦 🇮🇳 @BollywoodBoyz Personally, we cherish & appreciate Adams friendship/mentorship. We gained all the motivation today to keep the dream alive.🤘🏽 Personally, we cherish & appreciate Adams friendship/mentorship. We gained all the motivation today to keep the dream alive.🤘🏽

Edge could soon depart from WWE

Edge shocked the wrestling world at the Royal Rumble 2020 as he made his return to the in-ring competition after a nine-year retirement. The Rated R Superstar has since then competed sporadically and is mostly seen at bigger Premium Live Events.

The Master Manipulator has competed in just three matches in 2022. He has been away from the WWE ring since October last month. The possible reason for Edge's limited appearance could be his deal with the company.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Edge's deal with the Stamford-based promotion is a limited deal. The Rated-R Superstar was last reported to have signed a three-year contract that included 25 appearances and five matches per year. However, the 49-year-old has outperformed those terms by competing in 10 matches in 2021 and six in 2022. Fightful noted that if the length of the deal was correctly reported, his contract with the company could be up soon.

It should be noted that the Master Manipulator was offered a deal by AEW prior to signing with WWE. His real-life best friend Christian Cage also works for Tony Khan's promotion and one can expect the AEW boss to make a play for the former WWE Champion once his contract is up.

Find out which signing stunned Vince McMahon because of his age right here.

Poll : 0 votes