Photo: Edge spotted staring down two-time WWE Champion at SummerSlam

Edge made an emphatic return at WWE SummerSlam to attack The Judgment Day. But he might have found another opponent for himself in The Miz. Behind the scenes, photos from backstage at SummerSlam emerged showing the top stars locking eyes as the A-lister grinned at Edge.

After taking a brief hiatus following a vicious assault from Finn Balor and the rest of Judgment Day, the Rated-R superstar made a surprise return at the Biggest Party of the Summer. As Balor and Priest panicked at his wicked Brood entrance, Edge rushed to spear both of them and help Dominik and Rey Mysterio pick up the win.

The scores may have been settled for the 11-time WWE champion after getting his payback and he may have found another target in the form of The Miz.

The Ultimate Opportunist turned face after helping The Mysterios get one up on his former stable. The Miz recently finished up his rivalry with Logan Paul. As a result, both stars could lock themselves in a feud in the near future. We'll have to wait and see how both stars progress further with their feuds wrapping up.

Damien Priest broke character to share his thoughts on Edge's return at WWE SummerSlam

Damien Priest has been a standout since his shift to the main roster and is now the agile hitman of The Judgment Day. The former WWE United States Champion turned on Edge to make the stable equal along with his group members Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor.

Speaking in an interview on WrestleTalk, the Archer of Infamy gave his honest thoughts on seeing the WWE Hall of Famer make his return at SummerSlam. Priest expressed his excitement on seeing Edge make his brood entrance. He also hopes to work with him again at the upcoming premium live event, Clash at the Castle.

“So exciting, you know. Obviously having a legend like that returning, it’s good business for us. It’s only going to elevate The Judgment Day. It creates excitement for our fans. The idea of Clash At The Castle, the possibility of what can go down, what we can do, it’s all positive. So for us and myself personally, it’s exciting, it’s awesome. It’s some of the reasons, this is the stuff we love about what we do. So I’m all for it,” said Priest. [H/T WrestleTalk]

The Rated-R Superstar is slated to appear on WWE RAW emanating from his hometown of Toronto, Canada on August 22. We'll have to wait and see what he has to say about his rivals or will look to move on further from his stint as the stable leader.

