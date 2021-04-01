Edge isn't sure how the "ravenous" live crowd will react at WWE WrestleMania

The WWE Superstars of RAW and SmackDown haven't wrestled in front of a live crowd in over a year. Edge openly admits he has no clue what to expect this April from the WWE Universe at WrestleMania.

The Rated-R Superstar spoke with The Asbury Park Press about his upcoming triple threat match with Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns in the WrestleMania night two main event. On the subject of being able to perform in front of a live crowd again, Edge is very curious about how they will react.

“Right now, as a company, we’re all kind of flying blind because we have these stories and we have this creative but we don’t know what the actual reaction is going to be. When we walk out there, who knows how they’re going to react? An audience has never seen this (version of) Roman Reigns, and I think this is the Roman Reigns they’ve wanted to see for a long time. So how are they going to react? We don’t know. How are they going to react to me at this stage and kind of flipping the switch on finding the old Rated-R Superstar? Who knows. I think the bottom line is you’ve just got to hope they react."

Edge expects a ravenous crowd at WWE WrestleMania

With WrestleMania less than two weeks away, Edge is excited to hear a reaction again from the WWE Universe as he expects a pretty "ravenous" crowd at Raymond James Stadium.

"I’d like to think, as starved as we all are just for entertainment and a walk back into whatever our new normal is, I’d like to think that’s going to be a pretty ravenous crowd, reaction-wise.”

Here’s my chat with broadcast journalist extraordinaire @SamoaJoe from an episode of Grit & Glory presented by @ChevyTrucks to talk about how all of the early struggles shape the person and performer you become. https://t.co/GwzgFrjosr — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) March 26, 2021

