Edge surprisingly teases recruiting 2-time WWE Champion as a new member for Judgment Day

Edge has teased recruiting two-time WWE Champion AJ Styles as a new member for his faction, Judgment Day. Interestingly enough, The Rated-R Superstar is currently feuding against Styles on RAW.

In recent weeks, the leader of Judgment Day has tweeted out pictures of both Liv Morgan and Finn Balor, seemingly teasing them as potential members of his group.

While both Morgan and Balor have allied with Styles, it looks like Edge could be monitoring The Phenomenal One himself. Taking to Twitter, he posted the following photo:

Over the past few days, the Master Manipulator has also tweeted out photos of Paige and Corey Graves, both of whom have been retired from in-ring competition for a while now. Ciampa has also been teased as a member of Judgment Day.

Check out the series of tweets from Edge below:

A recently released superstar was initially set to become the fourth member of Edge's faction Judgment Day

WWE recently released a host of NXT Superstars from the company, including Harland, also known as Parker Boudreaux. During his time on the NXT 2.0 brand, he mostly worked alongside Joe Gacy.

According to reports, Harland was set to become the fourth member of Judgment Day, but those plans were nixed, as per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

"The only thing we were told as to why it didn’t happen is that the company found something out about Boudreaux and made the decision based on that. The other reason is because of the feeling in NXT that he had stopped improving and he got a tag of getting hurt too much early on."

At WrestleMania 38, Edge formed the Judgment Day faction as he faced AJ Styles in a dream match between the two. The Rated-R Superstar defeated the former WWE Champion after Damian Priest interfered in the bout.

The two then turned their attention toward the third member of the group, who eventually turned out to be Rhea Ripley. At WrestleMania Backlash, the former RAW Women's Champion assisted the faction's leader to secure yet another win over Styles.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Pratik Singh