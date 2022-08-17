WWE Hall of Famer Edge recalls returning to WWE after recovering from his past injuries in 2020.

The Rated R Superstar is one of the few who wrestled in different eras of professional wrestling. He won over 11 world championships in the company before retiring due to past injuries. In 2011, he vacated the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and retired.

Nine years later, The Rated R Superstar made a surprising return to the company when he entered the Royal Rumble match at number 21. Speaking to Fox News Digital, the 48-year-old superstar spoke about coming out of retirement and returning at the premium live event:

"I expected if we could keep it as under wraps as we could, then, yes, just for the sheer shock of it, because, just like everyone, I assumed that it’s done. So, because of that, I assumed there would be a pretty shocked response, and then you do it in a stadium and chances are there’s going to be a pretty good reaction. Even though I thought that, it still doesn’t really prepare you for every emotion that really jolts through your system at that point. I kind of felt like I got hit by lightning in a good way." [H/T - Fox News]

Edge's return received the loudest pop of the night from fans. He was one of the final four participants in the match.

What did Edge do after coming out of retirement in WWE?

After nine years, The Rated R Superstar came out of his retirement and stepped into the squared circle. He entered the Royal Rumble match but was eliminated by Roman Reigns. Randy Orton came out and took the returning star out, which led to a match at WrestleMania 36.

The Ultimate Opportunist defeated The Viper at Mania in a Last Man Standing match. The two faced each other in a rematch at Backlash where he lost to Randy Orton and got injured. He returned to the Royal Rumble in 2021 and won the match despite being the number one entrant.

In 2021, Edge spent the year feuding with Daniel Bryan, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins on the blue brand. He faced Reigns on two occasions for the Universal Championship and lost. However, he defeated Rollins at both SummerSlam and Crown Jewel 2021.

Earlier this year, he feuded with The Miz and Maryse alongside his wife Beth Phoenix. He then turned heel and began feuding with AJ Styles. After WrestleMania, he created Judgment Day on the red brand but somehow got betrayed by the other members. The Rated R Superstar is currently feuding with the stable he created.

Do you think Edge will end Judgment Day? Sound off in the comment section.

