Edge talks about being in the main event with two other superstars who had to fight through adversities

Edge will be main eventing WrestleMania for the first-time in 13 years. The last time, he shared the ring with The Undertaker. This time around, The Ultimate Opportunist will face off against Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns.

Edge does not see eye-to-eye with his opponents, but he actually has a lot in common with both WWE Superstars.

Apart from all three superstars being Grand Slam Champions, they have also spent significant time away from the squared-circle as well. Edge, Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan have had to take breaks from being WWE Superstars due to injuries and illnesses.

Edge is aware of this and discussed it at length on Ryan Satin's podcast Out of Character.

"It's almost hard to try and tell the story of heroes and villains in a way, because you got these three guys who had some pretty big lumps thrown their way."

In fact, Edge stated that he would have never imagined he would be sharing the main event stage at WrestleMania 37 with Bryan and Reigns. He even commented on how stubborn all three of them had to be to get here.

"If you had said four years ago that there was the possibility that the three of us could be main eventing WrestleMania, I think most people would say you're crazy. It's weird because this is one of those instances where it's more than Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan and Edge. That kinda goes more to Joe, Bryan and Adam, and just how crazy it all is. And I guess speaks to how stubborn the three of us are!"

Edge will be main-eventing WrestleMania exactly 10 years after his retirement

Edge will be making history at WrestleMania 37. His match against Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan will happen exactly 10 years after The Rated-R Superstar announced his retirement. He was only made aware of this recently.

"It got pointed out to me that the second night of Mania is ten years to the day that I announced my retirement on Raw. You can't write stuff like that."

Do you think Edge will leave WrestleMania 37 as the Universal Champion? Let us know in the comments section below.