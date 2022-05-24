Edge teases top WWE star as a potential member of Judgment Day

WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently teased Bayley as a potential member of Judgment Day via social media.

Edge started out as a negative character and joined forces with Gangrel and Christian in the early 2000s. Since coming out of retirement, he has been a fan favorite and has feuded with several top bad guys in the company. However, The Rated R Superstar returned to his roots during his rivalry with AJ Styles.

Lately, the 48-year-old has been teasing new members joining the villainous fray. After WrestleMania Backlash, he mentioned that the group is looking to expand. He recently hinted at former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley joining the faction.

Over the past month, several superstars such as Ciampa, Finn Balor, Liv Morgan, and Corey Graves have been teased as potential members for the veteran's stable. It will be interesting to see which stars find their way into Judgment Day in the coming weeks.

Edge mentioned John Cena on WWE RAW

John Cena has always been the talk of the town ever since he rose to stardom in the Stamford-based promotion. The 45-year-old was the poster boy for the company until he transitioned to Hollywood.

While the star is busy working on his next movie project, his peers have often mentioned him on television. Last night on RAW, the Hall of Famer took a jab at the 16-time world champion:

"I wasn't handpicked to sit at the top of the mountain like a John Cena. I sit at the top of the mountain because I am a miracle of my own hard work and my success followed."

WWE @WWE



@EdgeRatedR #WWERaw "I wasn't handpicked to sit at the top of the mountain like a @JohnCena . I sit at the top of the mountain because I am a miracle of my own hard work and my success followed." "I wasn't handpicked to sit at the top of the mountain like a @JohnCena. I sit at the top of the mountain because I am a miracle of my own hard work and my success followed."@EdgeRatedR #WWERaw https://t.co/AgGh8cPpr5

The Master Manipulator has been on a warpath lately with his fellow Judgment Day members and seems unstoppable in his trio. It will be interesting to see if John Cena returns to confront him and his stable.

Was Sonya Deville a corrupt official? We asked her this hard-hitting question in an exclusive.

Edited by Pratik Singh