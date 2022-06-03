Edge teases recruiting 2-time WWE Intercontinental Champion as a member of Judgment Day

Edge has continued with his trend of teasing WWE Superstars as potential members of his faction, Judgment Day.

In recent weeks, The Rated-R Superstar has taken to social media to post photos of various superstars from both brands and even some who aren't currently active competitors in the company. Some of his more interesting choices have been Ciampa, Paige, Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and RAW commentator Corey Graves.

With fans now hotly speculating who the next member of Judgement Day will be, The Rated-R Superstar has once again taken to Twitter to stir the pot.

In his latest tweet, Edge teased the idea of recruiting Shinsuke Nakamura. He posted a photo of the former two-time Intercontinental Champion on social media.

Check out Edge's tweet below:

Nakamura is currently teaming up with Riddle in the absence of his usual tag team partner Rick Boogs. The duo recently faced The Usos on Monday Night RAW after confronting them on SmackDown.

How did the WWE Universe react to Edge teasing recruiting Shinsuke Nakamura?

The WWE Universe came up with some really interesting replies while responding to Edge's recent tweet.

Fans have certainly taken note of the fact that The Rated-R Superstar has previously interacted with the former NXT Champion on television. One fan pointed out the same:

Whereas, another fan asked Edge to recruit Finn Balor into the group and replied with an incredible piece of fan art featuring the Demon King and Judgment Day. Check it out below:

Continuing with the reactions from the WWE Universe, it looks like one certain fan took note of Windham's recent tweets and wants the former Bray Wyatt to join Judgment Day,

Fans can look forward to The Judgment Day in action at the upcoming Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event against Liv Morgan, AJ Styles, and Finn Balor.

