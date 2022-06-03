Create
Notifications

Edge teases recruiting 2-time WWE Intercontinental Champion as a member of Judgment Day

The Judgment Day will be in action at Hell in a Cell
The Judgment Day will be in action at Hell in a Cell
Soumik Datta
Soumik Datta
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jun 03, 2022 01:52 AM IST

Edge has continued with his trend of teasing WWE Superstars as potential members of his faction, Judgment Day.

In recent weeks, The Rated-R Superstar has taken to social media to post photos of various superstars from both brands and even some who aren't currently active competitors in the company. Some of his more interesting choices have been Ciampa, Paige, Finn Balor, AJ Styles, and RAW commentator Corey Graves.

With fans now hotly speculating who the next member of Judgement Day will be, The Rated-R Superstar has once again taken to Twitter to stir the pot.

In his latest tweet, Edge teased the idea of recruiting Shinsuke Nakamura. He posted a photo of the former two-time Intercontinental Champion on social media.

Check out Edge's tweet below:

https://t.co/dvjWshQaUn

Nakamura is currently teaming up with Riddle in the absence of his usual tag team partner Rick Boogs. The duo recently faced The Usos on Monday Night RAW after confronting them on SmackDown.

Story continues below ad

How did the WWE Universe react to Edge teasing recruiting Shinsuke Nakamura?

The WWE Universe came up with some really interesting replies while responding to Edge's recent tweet.

Fans have certainly taken note of the fact that The Rated-R Superstar has previously interacted with the former NXT Champion on television. One fan pointed out the same:

@EdgeRatedR 👀 https://t.co/grKbFonY7w

Whereas, another fan asked Edge to recruit Finn Balor into the group and replied with an incredible piece of fan art featuring the Demon King and Judgment Day. Check it out below:

Story continues below ad

@EdgeRatedR We need this! https://t.co/YVWt3yyjig
Also Read Article Continues below

Continuing with the reactions from the WWE Universe, it looks like one certain fan took note of Windham's recent tweets and wants the former Bray Wyatt to join Judgment Day,

@EdgeRatedR https://t.co/X19td0AFRx

Fans can look forward to The Judgment Day in action at the upcoming Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event against Liv Morgan, AJ Styles, and Finn Balor.

Edited by Jacob Terrell

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी