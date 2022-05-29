Edge teases recruiting a former faction leader as a new member of Judgment Day

Edge has continued his trend of teasing new members for his faction, Judgment Day.

Taking to Twitter, The Rated-R Superstar has now hinted that former RETRIBUTION leader, Mustafa Ali, could be the newest addition to his group.

The former multi-time WWE World Champion tweeted out a photo of Ali from his days as a member of RETRIBUTION.

Check out Edge's tweet below:

RETRIBUTION was formed back in 2020 and throughout its tenure in WWE, the faction was constantly met with negative reactions from the WWE Universe.

The original lineup of the faction consisted of T-BAR (Dominik Dijakovic), Mace (Dio Maddin), Reckoning (Mia Yim), Slapjack (Shane Thorne), and Retaliation (Mercedes Martinez).

Shortly afterward, though, Martinez returned to NXT as she didn't feel she fit into the group.

WWE commentator Corey Graves recently addressed the idea of him joining Judgment Day

Over the course of the past few weeks, Edge has teased recruiting several WWE members and personnel as members of Judgment Day.

Taking to Twitter, the WWE Hall of Famer tweeted out photos of Ciampa, Paige, Liv Morgan, Finn Balor, AJ Styles, Corey Graves, and more.

Speaking on the After The Bell podcast, Graves was questioned by NXT commentator Vic Joseph about whether he had any interest in joining Edge's group. Graves, who interestingly enough had Mustafa Ali as a guest on the show, said:

“I am not at liberty to divulge any information regarding any potential opportunities or status with The Judgment Day or any other groups within WWE or beyond. Luckily, Vic, I cannot answer you because our guest [Mustafa Ali] has just joined the chat.”

The Judgment Day was formed at WrestleMania 38 when Edge was assisted by Damian Priest in his match against AJ Styles. The former WWE United States Champion was unveiled as the first member of the faction.

At WrestleMania Backlash, The Rated-R Superstar added Rhea Ripley to the group. Similar to Priest, the former RAW Women's Champion also helped her leader secure a win over The Phenomenal One.

