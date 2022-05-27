WWE RAW star addresses rumors he will join Edge's Judgment Day faction

Corey Graves gave a cryptic response when asked to clarify speculation about becoming the latest member of Edge’s new WWE stable.

Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley joined The Judgment Day after interfering in Edge’s matches against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38 and WrestleMania Backlash, respectively. Since then, the Hall of Famer has tweeted pictures of several WWE stars, including Graves, without context.

Speaking on After The Bell, NXT commentator Vic Joseph asked Graves if he has any interest in joining the villainous faction.

“I am not at liberty to divulge any information regarding any potential opportunities or status with The Judgment Day or any other groups within WWE or beyond,” Graves said. “Luckily, Vic, I cannot answer you because our guest [Mustafa Ali] has just joined the chat.” [19:33-19:49]

Graves retired from in-ring competition in December 2014 due to concussion issues. The RAW commentator recently confirmed that he has been cleared to wrestle again, but he does not necessarily have aspirations to return to the ring.

Corey Graves’ thoughts on Edge’s Judgment Day entrance theme

Shortly before WrestleMania 38, Edge debuted a new theme song, “The Other Side,” by Alter Bridge. The entrance music is also used by The Judgment Day.

Earlier in the podcast, Corey Graves referenced the three-person group when he discussed their catchy new music.

“I’ve had The Judgment Day’s theme song in my head for about nine straight days and I still don’t know the lyrics, so I just find myself in the car after RAW driving back to Nashville going [sings Judgment Day theme],” Graves said. “I just make noise.” [8:05-8:21]

Edge has also tweeted pictures of AJ Styles, Bayley, Ezekiel, Finn Balor, Liv Morgan, Paige, and Tommaso Ciampa this month. On the latest episode of RAW, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley teamed up to defeat Styles and Morgan in a mixed tag match.

