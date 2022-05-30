Edge teases recruiting former RAW Women's Champion as a new member of Judgment Day

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has teased another name on the RAW roster as a potential candidate for his group.

The Rated-R Superstar currently leads the brooding faction known as The Judgment Day, which also includes Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. The group is currently involved in a storyline with AJ Styles, Liv Morgan, and Finn Balor on WWE Raw.

Over the past couple of days, Edge has shared photos of several stars on social media, including Paige, Ciampa, Bayley, Corey Graves and Shotzi. The latest name to join the list is none other than former RAW Women's Champion Asuka. The former WWE Champion posted an old photo of The Empress of Tomorrow from her days as Kana. You can check it out below:

Ciampa comments on Edge teasing him joining The Judgment Day

The former NXT Champion is the first name that the Rated-R Superstar posted on Twitter after forming the faction. He was recently called up to the main roster, and it wouldn't be shocking if WWE reveals him as a new member of The Judgment Day.

When asked for his thoughts on Edge's social media post on WWE El Brunch, Ciampa claimed that the WWE Legend is just "fishing for likes."

"I saw it [the post on Twitter]. I don't know if he's fishing for likes or attention. I don't partake in the 'what if?' game, I'm a bit more of a realist and take on things that are real and as they come in the present moment. I like Edge, we get along, I've known him quite a bit more since neck surgery, we've gotten to know each other. If the opportunity comes, it comes. If it doesn't, that's okay too, I'm pretty good as a solo act," said Ciampa.

The Judgment Day has been presented very well on WWE TV, and it'll lead to bigger things for Rhea Ripley and Damien Priest. It'll be interesting to see who else will join the group.

