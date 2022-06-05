Edge teases recruiting legendary WWE Hall of Famer as a member of Judgment Day

Edge has teased recruiting Beth Phoenix as a member of his faction, Judgment Day.

Taking to Twitter, the Rated-R Superstar posted a photo of his wife and sent the WWE Universe into a frenzy. In the past, the two WWE Hall of Famers have worked alongside each other on television.

Edge has been teasing the idea of recruiting several WWE stars for Judgment Day in recent weeks. He has posted photos of Shinsuke Nakamura, Ciampa, Paige, Corey Graves, and many more in a similar fashion.

Check out Edge's latest tweet below:

The Judgment Day was formed at WrestleMania 38 after Damian Priest assisted his faction leader to beat AJ Styles in a one-on-one match.

In doing so, the former WWE United States Champion became the first official member of the group.

Fast forward to WrestleMania Backlash and the newly turned heel Rhea Ripley also joined forces with the multi-time WWE World Champion and Priest after interfering in a match involving The Phenomenal One yet again.

How did the WWE Universe react to Edge teasing the idea of recruiting Beth Phoenix?

The WWE Universe has had quite the reaction to Edge's tweeting spree in recent months. However, it's safe to say that they've been expecting him to tease the idea of recruiting Beth Phoenix for Judgment Day for a while now.

In response to The Rated-R Superstar's latest tweet, some fans replied with tweets suggesting the same. Here are some interesting reactions:

Max Daugharty @MaxwellRobertfm



...book it please @EdgeRatedR Beth and Rhea would be a TERRIFYING combination....book it please @EdgeRatedR Beth and Rhea would be a TERRIFYING combination. ...book it please

One fan suggested that Judgment Day should recruit both Phoenix and former WWE star Eve Torres:

In continuation with the reactions, one fan sarcastically claimed that Judgment Day should recruit Santino Marella:

Whereas, another wants Stephanie McMahon to be a part of the WWE faction at some point down the road.

McMahon is currently on a leave of absence from the company. A while ago, she took to Twitter to confirm that she was going to focus on her family for the time being, while promising to return. McMahon wrote:

"As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family."

As for The Judgment Day, Edge and co. will be teaming up to face Liv Morgan, AJ Styles, and Finn Balor in a Mixed-Tag Team Match at Hell in a Cell.

