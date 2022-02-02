"That dude can work" - Edge to Vince McMahon on WWE RAW star's in-ring ability

Edge noticed WWE RAW Superstar Dolph Ziggler's in-ring ability early on and gave him the thumbs up when asked by Vince McMahon.

Ziggler debuted in 2005 as Chavo Guerrero's caddie and then went on to be a part of The Spirit Squad faction. The repackaging did wonders for him as he won several titles, including the World Heavyweight Championship twice.

Freddie Prinze Jr. drew parallels between his acting career and pro wrestlers in relation to grabbing opportunities when it mattered, on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast.

"I've seen them (wrestlers) get their chance and have that match where maybe they weren't supposed to (win) - or even though they were going to lose, it was going to be an 80-20 and they are on the 20 side as far as who's going to get over. And the other wrestler, the veteran, is like, 'Hey, we're going to make it 60-40.' And they give this other wrestler a shot."

He narrated how Edge gave Dolph Ziggler the seal of approval to Vince McMahon, and The Showoff took the opportunity given to him and ran with it in WWE:

"I watched Edge do it with Dolph Ziggler early on. He came backstage - I'll never forget this - Vince goes, 'How'd he do?' and Edge goes, 'That dude can work,' and that was all it took. And all of a sudden Ziggler had Vickie (Guerrero) and Ziggler became a champion. And he was prepared for the moment - and when you're prepared for that moment, opportunity has no choice but to roll out the red carpet," said Freddie Prinze Jr. (42:55 to 43: 42)

Prinze Jr. advised artists to always be prepared to take full advantage of any opportunity that presents itself in front of them.

Dolph Ziggler would like to face Edge once again in WWE

Ziggler and the Rated R Superstar had a few matches during the latter's first run in the company, which included a feud for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Showoff is keen to run it back once again with The Rated-R Superstar in WWE.

”I can’t speak highly enough about Adam and that is one of my absolute favourite matches, which also has to do with our history outside of the ring. If there is a chance where him and I get to go toe-to-toe in the ring again, I would love it," said Ziggler.

The two did share a moment during Edge's iconic return at the 2020 Royal Rumble when the Hall of Famer speared Ziggler as soon as he entered the ring.

