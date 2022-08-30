Edge trolls a fellow WWE Legend referencing a 20-year-old segment on RAW

Edge and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was present on the latest episode of WWE RAW. This was the first time in over ten years that they were both on the same show at a time. The Rated-R Superstar decided to troll the Olympic gold medalist just like he did two decades ago on an episode of SmackDown.

WWE RAW took place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and their hometown hero Kurt Angle made a special appearance on the show. Angle was featured in two major segments of the show. The WWE Hall of Famer made his way to the ring and had a segment with Alpha Academy and the Street Profits.

Later in the night, Angle had a backstage segment with one of his long-time friends, the Rated-R Superstar Edge.

The Rated-R Superstar met Kurt Angle in the men's locker room. Edge had a few photos to share with Angle. The former multi-time WWE World Champion had the picture in the front for the Olympic gold medalist to cherish while giving the fans a hearty laugh by adding phrases in the back mocking Angle.

WWE Fox's Twitter account reminded fans about their backstage segment 20 years ago and how the Rated-R Superstar managed to troll his fellow WWE Hall of Famer both times.

"How It Started vs. How It's Going #WWERaw," WWE on Fox tweeted.

Fans react to the funny segment between Edge and Kurt Angle

Fans rejoiced upon seeing this segment and shared their reactions. It is very rare to see a Twitter thread filled with positive vibes.

Fans mentioned that they had a good laugh while watching this segment.

Some fans were happy that they were able to re-live one of the most iconic segments of the Attitude Era.

Some fans also expressed their appreciation for both the Rated-R Superstar and the Olympic gold medalist.

It was truly a treat for long-time fans to see a couple of their favorite wrestlers recreate an iconic segment.

The Rated-R Superstar now shifts his focus to taking out the faction he created. He will be teaming up with another long-time friend, Rey Mysterio to take on the Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest at WWE Clash at the Castle.

