Edge uses 'The Stomp' to beat Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel

Edge took on Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell in the opening match for WWE Crown Jewel and defeated him with the latter's finisher.

WWE returned to Saudi Arabia in 2021 with Crown Jewel after being unable to take place last year due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Edge vs. Seth Rollins has been one of the best feuds that WWE has had in recent years and the third and possibly final match in their trilogy delivered to that end and gave the WWE Universe in Riyadh a poetic finish.

As mentioned above, The Rated-R Superstar used Rollins' Stomp to finish the match but before the match got to the finish, both superstars gave each other hell inside the eponymous structure.

Edge and Seth Rollins went through hell inside HIAC

With a feud so heated, it was only fitting that the final rubber match between Edge and Seth Rollins would take place inside the most barbaric structure in WWE, the Hell in a Cell.

Given the hardcore stipulation of a Hell in a Cell match, both superstars were allowed to use various weapons throughout the match. Edge, being one of the forefathers of the Tables, Ladders & Chairs match, used all three weapon types to perfection.

Rollins wasn't far behind in the violence department as he brought out a toolbox and took a steel chain from it to use as a weapon by wrapping it around the foot that he uses to deliver The Stomp.

Rollins got the early blow on the WWE Hall of Famer with the Avada Kedavra kick but when he was about to deal the final blow, Edge dodged and used a steel chair to deal a fatal low blow to The Visionary.

Edge then locked up Rollins in a cross-face with the steel chain that Rollins used earlier. Rollins was about to pass out but The Master Manipulator thought differently and instead used Rollins' move against him by using The Stomp.

Edge got the pinfall victory and then basked in the adulation of the Riyadh crowd.

