"This f*****g wrestling promotion sucks" - WWE veteran blasts finish of Edge v Finn Balor at Extreme Rules

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently gave his opinion on the recent I Quit match between Edge and Finn Balor, which took place this past Saturday at Extreme Rules 2022.

In a match that involved two WWE Superstars who have been in the wrestling business for more than a combined 40 years, both Finn Balor and The Rated R Superstar looked to deliver the most emotionally impactful match of the night.

However, one person who the match didn't connect with was Cornette, who stated on the Jim Cornette Experience that the behavior of Balor's heelish group, The Judgment Day, ruined the contest for him.

"In any terriotory in wrestling history, the fans would have rioted and burned the ring over this finish. Not heat on the heels [Judgment Day], heat on the promotion, that would have been a town killer. How in the world are these heels being allowed to do this? There's the referee doing nothing, this f*****g wrestling promotion sucks, that shouldn't of been allowed, I'm not coming back and giving them any more of my money," said the veteran.[From 7:54 to 8:23]

Despite Jim Cornette's views on the match, the rules of an I Quit Match are anything goes; therefore, a WWE referee is not allowed to intervene with any action, no matter how barbaric it is.

Ex-WWE Writer on what may be next for Edge

With another loss under his belt, the WWE Hall of Famer looks set to be taking more time off after he failed to defeat Finn Balor at Extreme Rules 2022.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo stated that he can already predict how Edge will most likely make his return based on how his various other comebacks have been like in recent years.

"I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if you know like you said, maybe there's a Survivor Series match Anderson and Gallows, and AJ against Dominik and then when that clears then Edge returns. I wouldn't be the least bit surprised. Let's get this out of the way first and once that ends, that's what they do. For how many times they've done this with Brock now. Oh my God, like I mean, that's what I'm saying they just keep going back to that well and like, well and like, and well and like okay guys we get it," said Russo. [H/T Sportskeeda]

In what has been a continuous pattern for Edge since he made his return to WWE in 2020, the Rated R Superstar's growing list of losses may be harming his iconic pro wrestling legacy.

