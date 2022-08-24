Former WWE writer reaveals original plans for Edge before retiring in 2011

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke about the original plans for WWE World Heavyweight Champion Edge before his retirement.

Edge is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of our generation. He has won over 30 championships in the company but had to retire during his prime.

In April 2011, The Rated-R Superstar appeared on RAW, where he announced his retirement and vacated the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Nine years later, he made a shocking appearance at the Royal Rumble 2020 and was amongst the final three participants in the match.

On a recent episode of Wrestling with Freddie podcast, the former writer revealed the original plans for The Rated-R Superstar:

“I actually wrote the story for Edge that he ended up having to pull out of because he retired. We wrote this whole thing where, and it was creepy because it was kind of actually what happened to him.”

Freddie Prinze Jr. explained how Christian was supposed to turn heel and make fun of his neck injury.

“He wanted to get the belt on Christian, and Christian was gonna turn on Edge. [He was going to] just for weeks, smash him. It was going to be like when Dave Chappelle spoofed Sesame Street. He was going to do something like that, and they were gonna spell the word spine and what each letter stood for. Just mock what he did to this dude’s neck. It was this whole thing.”

Fortunately, the story never saw the light of day as The Rated-R Superstar was forced to retire due to his neck injuries.

He made several sporadic appearances for the company until he finally came out of retirement.

What did the company do with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after Edge's retirement?

In 2011, WWE held its first-ever 40-man Royal Rumble match, which Alberto Del Rio won.

The Pride of Mexico quickly went after Edge's WWE World Heavyweight Championship and challenged him for the title at WrestleMania 27.

However, Del Rio was unsuccessful to capture the title from The Rated-R Superstar at The Grandest Stage of them All.

After the event, Edge announced his retirement and mentioned how his past injuries caught up to him.

The Ultimate Opportunist vacated the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and campaigned for Christian to win it. Captain Charisma went on to beat Alberto Del Rio in a Ladder match at Extreme Rules for the championship.

Unfortunately, he lost the title in less than a day to Randy Orton on SmackDown tapings. A few weeks later, he won the title back from Orton at the Money in the Bank premium live event.

The title was disbanded two years later when John Cena and Randy Orton unified the titles at TLC 2013. It would have been interesting to see the storyline between two long-time best friends.

Do you want to see the WWE World Heavyweight title return to the company? Sound off in the comment section below.

