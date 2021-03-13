Edge to wrestle on SmackDown next week for the first time in 11 years

This week's Friday Night SmackDown ended with a massive announcement as Edge announced that he will be competing on the Blue brand next week for the first time in 11 years.

The contract signing segment between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan saw the latter take shots at Jey Uso, claiming that he made him tap out and quit. Frustrated with the disrespect, Uso demanded to become the special enforcer for the Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan at WWE Fastlane 2021.

However, the 2021 Royal Rumble winner Edge made his way out and challenged Jey Uso to a match next week on SmackDown, with the winner becoming the special guest enforcer for the Universal Championship match at WWE Fastlane. Adam Pearce agreed to the same. All four men started brawling and SmackDown ended with Bryan hitting Edge with the Running Knee.

Edge could play a decisive role in the outcome of the match at WWE Fastlane 2021

WWE has established the fact that even after being babyfaces, there are tensions between Edge and Daniel Bryan. It is unlikely that Edge will lose next week's match on SmackDown against Jey Uso. The WWE Hall of Famer as the special enforcer for the Universal Championship match at WWE Fastlane 2021 could make things a lot interesting.

At the same time, 'The Head of the Table' Roman Reigns could take extreme measures to ensure that Edge does not become the special enforcer for the match at WWE Fastlane. We might see a temporary alliance between Edge and Daniel Bryan next week but ultimately, both of them want to win the Universal Championship.

Will he win and go on to become the special guest enforcer? If yes, how could that affect the chances of Roman Reigns as well as Daniel Bryan?