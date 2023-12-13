"Ego has to go", "Its obvious" - WWE Universe divided over legendary 10-time champion's cryptic tease amid return rumors

The WWE Universe recently took to Twitter divided over a legendary 10-time champion's cryptic tease amid rumors of her return. The name in question is Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone.

Sasha debuted in World Wrestling Entertainment on the December 12, 2012 episode of NXT where she locked horns with Paige in a losing effort. However, she quickly became a fan favorite and a WWE Grand Slam Champion before walking out of the company on the May 16, 2022 episode of RAW after some creative dispute reportedly with Vince McMahon.

After that, Sasha Banks started performing for New Japan Pro Wrestling where she won the IWGP Women's Championship against Kairi Sane. Unfortunately, the 31-year-old sustained an ankle injury on May 21, 2023, and hasn't competed inside the ring since then.

Several rumors suggest that Banks might return to the Stamford-based promotion in the near future. She even cryptically teased it on her Instagram stories by uploading a photo and a snippet from her NXT debut.

Fans were quick to notice her posts and started to pour in their thoughts on Twitter. Most were convinced that Sasha Banks was returning after the cryptic tease. One fan said they believe that she needs to let go of her ego before the return.

You can check out screenshots of fans' reactions on Twitter below:

Screenshot of fans' reactions on Twitter

One Twitter user was still in doubt over her return and believed it was bait. Others were excited for her to come back.

Screenshot of some more fan reactions on Twitter.

Sasha Banks is reportedly asking for a lot of money for a WWE return

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Sasha Banks was supposed to join AEW in August, but he hadn't heard any new plans from them. Sapp also mentioned that Banks is asking for a lot of money, but believes she deserved it and the Stamford-based promotion should sign her.

"There was a working plan for AEW to bring in Mercedes, or at least tentatively, in August. I've no longer heard that's the plan. I haven't heard any current plans there. I think if WWE were smart, they would look at the amount that she is asking for, which I have heard the dollar figure, and I would say that's a lot. I would do it. I would do it if I were them. Because she deserves it. She can be an anchor. There is an audience she brings in, nobody else brings in. There are a wealth of just Sasha Banks, Mercedes Moné wrestling fans, a wealth of them."

Fans want the 31-year-old to return and align herself with Bayley if the latter ever leaves Damage CTRL in the future. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for Banks' future.

Do you want to see Sasha Banks in WWE once again? Let us know in the comments section below.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.