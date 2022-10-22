WWE Legend Dutch Mantell has cited names like Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon as members of his wrestling Mount Rushmore.

Mantell was best known to WWE fans for portraying controversial manager Zeb Colter in the early 2010s. However, the iconic manager/wrestler has enjoyed a four-decade-long career in the wrestling industry, which has also included a number of creative team positions.

Now, during a recent edition of his Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the wrestling veteran has discussed who is on his Mount Rushmore of wrestling. Mantell's response contained some controversial industry figures, including former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, who Mantell noted had done a lot for the business:

"One figure who has to be on the Mount Rushmore of wrestling has to be Vince McMahon. Because he brought this wrestling profession out of the high-school gyms, and out of the little civic centers and the national guard armories, and put it into the big arenas downtown. He put it into stadiums," said Mantell. (0:26 - 0:55)

"Dirty" Dutch later cited yet another controversial figure in Hulk Hogan as a member of his Mount Rushmore. He also noted that either The Rock or "Stone Cold" Steve Austin should be on the mount:

"I think if you just wanna go with wrestling, ya gotta have Hulk Hogan and I think either The Rock or Stone Cold, I think they would make up the four. But that's mine," he added (2:34 - 2:51)

Dutch Mantell also named a less controvesial WWE Legend in his Mount Rushmore

The former WWE manager also noted that he would put the Seventh Wonder of the World, Andre The Giant, on his Mount Rushmore.

"Dirty" Dutch noted that Andre The Giant was one of, if not the largest human being in the world, bringing people to see him from all over. He also made note of Andre's popularity:

"Andre would have to be on there because he was just the biggest human in the world. And you could actually go and see him. He was very popular." he added (2:16 - 2:31)

Mantell has given his thoughts on a number of legendary wrestling figures lately, including one TNA legend who certainly didn't help himself. You can read more about it right here.

What did you think of Dutch Mantell's comments? Who is on your wrestling Mount Rushmore? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

