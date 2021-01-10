"The atmosphere didn't feel right" - El Cuervo de Puerto Rico on his infamous near-death experience in Mexico

El Cuervo de Puerto Rico, also known as King Crow in Mexico, is an independent wrestler out of the nation stated in his name.

Having started his career in IWA Puerto Rico, the 30-year old star has made a name for himself on his home island and across the border. He made an appearance on the December 29 episode of AEW Dark against Chaos Project.

El Cuervo was infamously the victim of a dangerous spot with a cinder block that nearly killed him in a coffin match against Angel o Demonio in Mexico. In a recent interview with Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online, he addressed the events that led to this incident.

“Look, I remember a lot. I have done my puzzle. I am El Cuervo from Puerto Rico and I am Puerto Rican. I am in Mexico alone. That trip I did it alone. I was not accompanied by anyone. I was a little daring. That day, I felt uncomfortable. The atmosphere didn't feel right. I remember. I never saw the concrete blocks in the dressing room."

Describing what was a very confusing and intense scene before and during this coffin match, El Cuervo continued:

"From where he (Angel o Demonio) looked for the blocks, he took the block with all the malice in the world and throws it at me mercilessly. Me being on my back. I was already straightening up and had taken the first step. And then the block hits me. I fell to the ground unconscious. I do not remember anything. All I remember is when I stranded up and took the first step."

El Cuervo de Puerto Rico breaks down what happened after the spot

Advertisement

On the +Lucha stream of the LLB/Lucha Memes show, Angel o Demonio threw a brick at the back of Cuervo (of Puerto Rico)'s head when he clearly had no idea it was coming. Cuervo was knocked out, regained consciousness quickly after. pic.twitter.com/uCrP2EntjC — luchablog (@luchablog) November 20, 2018

El Cuervo de Puerto Rico explained to Lucha Libre Online what transpired after the dangerous incident and how it almost made the situation more fatal.

"They made me walk. Which could have given me a stroke. I am not a doctor and I know it. It could have killed me to be irresponsible and made me walk. I understand that L.A. Park is the one who makes the call for an ambulance and mobilizes everything. The Mexican Cross arrives and they helped to me. They took me to a hospital and gave me 3 CPRs."

With a situation as scary as what happened here, El Cuervo is lucky to be alive. He has not let this stop him from striving in his career and making waves after one year out of action following the unforgettable match.