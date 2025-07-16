El Grande Americano set for non-WWE appearance 

El Grande Americano will be in action again soon, but this time not in WWE. The RAW Superstar is advertised for a match against Octagon Jr. at AAA Alianzas on Friday, July 25.
The event will take place in Mexico City, and it will be the third time that Octagon Jr. will collide with WWE stars, following the partnership between Lucha Libre (AAA) and the Stamford-based company.
Back on June 7, he competed against LWO at Worlds Collide and faced Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank on the same day.
This time, he will face El Grande Americano, a RAW Superstar who has been linked to Chad Gable as his alter ego to deal with Rey Mysterio and LWO.
After Gable's injury, a new superstar apparently stepped up to replace him, with fans speculating that Ludwig Kaiser has returned to RAW as Americano, with his last match being against Dragon Lee last week.
El Grande Americano will be on WWE 2K25
WWE officially announced that El Grande Americano will be on 2K25, ending speculation on who would cover for the celebrity guest spot.
"El Grande Americano will replace the New Wave Pack’s celebrity guest. With unique entrance video/music + moveset, he will be automatically entitled to players who own the New Wave Pack, Season Pass, Ringside Pass, Deadman Edition + Bloodline Edition in September," WWE Games posted on its Instagram account.
Another name that was rumored to be part of the game, covering the celebrity spot, was Travis Scott, who showed up at the Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 41 alongside The Rock and John Cena, and the expectation is that he will show up again during the latter's retirement tour.
As for Americano, it remains to be seen what plans WWE has for him on RAW going forward.
